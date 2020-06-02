By RNZ

The Defence Force had more than 700 personnel directly involved in the Covid-19 response during alert level 4.

An infographic supplied to RNZ under the Official Information Act shows secondments and equipment used for Operation Protect during March and April.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ could be at level 1 by June 10

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Health officials with today's case number update as Cabinet considers level 1 date

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Police apologise after failing to act on protection order

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Travel boom as Kiwis escape for Queen's Birthday holiday weekend

Advertisement

Eighty personnel were assigned to other agencies - including police, ministries of foreign affairs and health, and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The military also provided maintenance support to a Whanganui personal protective equipment manufacturer, as well as distributing care packages in Manawatū.

Australia's youngest coronavirus victim had only recently become engaged to his partner, with confusion reigning as to how the pandemic reached his home in the central Queensland town Blackwater. Video / 9 News

A planning team also assisted the Government's efforts to repatriate about 23,000 foreigners and New Zealanders.

HMNZS Canterbury also retrieved Department of Conservation staff from Raoul Island.

The bulk of the personnel were in the regions.

In March, Commander Joint Forces Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said the NZDF was ready and able to help.

"We have a range of capabilities should these be required to assist in the response to Covid-19, including transport aircraft and vehicles and skilled personnel who can assist other government agencies if needed," he said.