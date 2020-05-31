A man who scaled a barbed wire fence to escape police custody has been recaptured overnight.

Cody Evans, 21, has been arrested and is due to appear in court today on charges of escaping custody.

Evans was due to appear in the Papakura District Court last Thursday - on charges that included unlawfully takes motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police - when he fled.

READ MORE:

• Courthouse escape: Police hunt for man who scaled barbed wire fence in Papakura

• Courthouse prisoner makes brief escape

• Accused robber Reilly Bowler jumps out of Auckland court dock, flees in getaway car

Advertisement

He scaled a barbed wire fence at the courthouse and got away despite authorities trying to grab him.

Evans was being transferred from a prisoner truck to the court cells when he made a dash.