The eventual resolution of the Louisa Wall problem in the Labour Party contrasts with some of the drama over her future in the party - drama which included an apparent "meltdown" in the Māori caucus.

Before facing what could have been a humiliating defeat yesterday in the bid to be Labour's candidate in Manurewa for a fourth term, the MP's supporters negotiated a deal that saved face for everyone.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta, former MP Tim Barnett and parliamentary under-secretary Michael Wood were on Team Wall and negotiated the withdrawal with Labour president Claire Szabo.

A statement was issued saying she would withdraw and that the selection matters had become an unwelcome distraction for the Government when efforts needed to be on rebuilding the economy.

But inherent in the deal is an understanding that Wall will be given a winnable position on Labour's list and she may be helped to find a good appointment in the coming term to help her exit from Parliament.

From the party's perspective, negotiating a withdrawal avoided exacerbating what was already a mess.

Wall had already considered legal action against the party's ruling New Zealand Council for allowing one of her challengers, Arena Williams, to submit a late nomination.

A week ago, she engaged National's former Attorney-General Chris Finlayson to send a letter seeking a postponement of the selection.

During the week, Dame Marilyn Waring, a former lecturer of Louisa Wall's, weighed in with an article in the New Zealand Herald setting out the reasons she thought she should not be de-selected.

Labour Party president Claire Szabo. Photo / Audrey Young

It was clear Wall was not going to go quietly or gently.

It was also clear few onlookers would understand why such a high-profile MP, a fierce advocate for the rainbow sector, the sponsor of the gay marriage law, a former sport star, had been challenged.

It would not just be onlookers outside Labour. Wall's de-selection would also have puzzled and upset many Labour activists outside Parliament.

At a time when Labour can point to divisions within National over the recent leadership coup by Todd Muller, it did not need its own divisions to be aired publicly.

Some may be puzzled as to why Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson have not quietly intervened earlier and it is easy to surmise that they could have but were not motivated to do so.

Wall may be a high-profile MP and icon for some, but some colleagues suggest she has difficulty forming good relationships and can be very abrasive.

Labour's senior Māori woman MP Nanaia Mahuta has been the go-between. Photo / Supplied

She received the backing of the Māori caucus to promote her cause within the party but not before abusing Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis at a Māori caucus meeting.

News of the so-called "meltdown" and abuse of Davis was contained in a message from Claire Szabo mistakenly sent to the entire Labour caucus in March, before the lockdown.

The caucus received a briefing from the Māori caucus about Wall and concerns about a possible backlash that could occur if she was de-selected - although it did not have the power to intervene.

Mahuta has been the primary intermediary between Wall and Szabo, who issued her own statement on Friday describing Wall as a "hugely gifted MP" who had delivered significant change for New Zealand.

Wall is now facing a significant change herself in what can be seen as a managed de-selection.