The revamped Waipukurau Library has been suddenly and temporarily closed after engineers deemed the building to have "structural vulnerabilities".

Central Hawke's Bay Chief Executive Monique Davidson said in a statement:

"We have made the decision to close the Waipukurau Library as of Friday 29 May 2020, after receiving advice from engineers that the building has structural vulnerabilities which mean it may not perform well in the event of a significant earthquake."

The building will be closed to the public until further notice, while the Central Hawke's Bay District Council awaits the completion of a further detailed seismic assessment report.

"It is the safety of our staff and customers that is of primary concern to us," Davidson said.

In 2013 the building was deemed to be "potentially earthquake-prone" by engineers and had renovations done on it in late 2015 to bring the facility up to new building standards.

