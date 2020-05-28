One person is in a critical condition following a crash in Mount Maunganui this afternoon.

Police were notified of a collision between a cyclist and a truck at the intersection of Totara and Maui St at 4.06pm.

A police spokeswoman said initial indications were one person was seriously injured.

She said diversions will be in place.

Police will be diverting traffic away from Hull and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A St John's spokeswoman confirmed two ambulances were sent to the scene and transported one person in a critical condition to Tauranga Hospital.

More to come.