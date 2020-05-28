The medic who first made contact with the missing Kahurangi National Park trampers has described their elation as he reached the lucky pair.

Corporal Jason Denharder said he was lowered down by an Air Force helicopter to the campsite where Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds were sheltering in yesterday, ending their 19 days in the wilderness.

Denharder told reporters today that he was relieved when he saw them stand up and walk towards him under their own strength.

"Initially getting through the canopy and getting to the ground and seeing them actually mobile, it was quite a good moment, quite a happy moment, a reassuring moment.

"You always think the worst but plan for the best," Denharder said.

"I got down to the ground and once the helicopter moved away I said 'I've been looking for you guys.' They were quite overjoyed. Yeah, that's when they came in and gave me a cuddle, I guess."

After the initial joy, the trampers "realised the gravity of the situation", he said.

"That's when the emotions started coming out for Jessica."

The trampers' first words to Denharder were: "I'm so glad to see you."

The pair went on to tell him and the other rescuers their tale of survival, but Denharder said that wasn't his story to re-tell.

They were "lucky to be were they were", as a tree had fallen over and cleared enough space in the canopy for rescuers to see them, he said.

The terrain where trampers Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds were found in the Kahurangi National Park after being missing for 19 days. Photo / NZDF

Denharder described the moment as his "career pinnacle so far", saying it was his seventh search and rescue job. He has been in the Air Force for five years, and with the army five years before that.

When caring for people who had not eaten for a long time, it was good to give them "quite bland meals".

"Feed them too much they'll vomit back up."

Corporal Jason Denharder, a medic with the NZ Air Force, standing in front of the helicopter used to rescue missing trampers Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

But the chocolate bars fed to the trampers was "a bit of delight after 18 days".

O'Connor had a Snickers and Reynolds had a Moro and a Snickers bar, Denharder said.

"I think he was a bit hungry."

The first sign Denharder had that the trampers were okay was when they got up and walked towards him.

The second was "their face of excitement" when he was lowered down through the canopy.

Their smiles were "ear to ear" on the ride back to civilisation, "especially eating the chocolate bars".