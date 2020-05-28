Police are hunting for a dangeorus alleged car thief who escaped custody in Auckland today.

Cody Evans, 21, was due to appear in the Papakura District Court on charges that include unlawfully takes motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Police say they are hunting Evans, who should be considered dangerous. They have warned the public not to approach him.

He was being transferred from a prisoner truck to the court cells but he scaled a barbed-wire fence to flee.

Staff attempted to grab him but slipped free and was last seen on Averill Street in Papakura.

Evans is of small build, around 167cm, and was wearing a ripped black puffer jacket, shorts and black ankle socks.