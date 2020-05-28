Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is set to respond to a family's claim their elderly relative died of Covid-19 despite not being included in the death toll.

A death notice for Eileen Hunter, 96, said the St Margaret's rest home resident died "due to Covid-19" on May 24.

Hunter's family believe she contracted the deadly virus during an outbreak that infected staff and patients, but her death has not been recorded in the Ministry of Health's official Covid-19 death statistics.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed her death is now under investigation.

Covid-19's death toll in New Zealand stands at 21.

Bloomfield will also provide an update on whether the number of active cases has dropped below 20 for the first time since before lockdown and whether there are any new Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday was the fifth day in a row of no new cases, a record since the start of the pandemic.

And no one was being treated for the virus in hospital after a person was discharged from Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

The total tally of confirmed and probable cases stood at 1504.

Bloomfield encouraged Kiwis to continue their exercise habits developed during lockdown and urged people to "continue active transport when they can".

"This could include walking or cycling if you have a short trip to work, to school, or the shops.



"You can expect to see councils providing more space for people walking and cycling, with temporary bike lanes and so. This is important because as traffic returns people need to feel safe continuing to cycle and walk in towns and cities," he said.