Emergency services are responding after a train hit a person in Wellington.

They were called to a level crossing near the intersection of Hinau St and McLellan St in Tawa just before 1pm.

A police spokesperson said cordons were in place

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed two ambulances were called out to treat one patient, but could not provide any further details.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency and police are also in attendance.

Metlink reported train services were initially suspended between Wellington and Porirua and were now being replaced by bus due to an emergency services incident.

"Train services will still be operating between Porirua and Waikanae however please expect delays."