The driver of a car being pursued by police has "randomly" fired several shots, witnesses say.

A witness said the driver of a vehicle got out of their car in the middle of the road, and fired shots "randomly".

She said she was too frightened to look out the window when she heard one of the shots hit something metal and she stayed low.

People were outside and ducked behind cars when they started shooting, she said.

"The next minute, that person hopped in their car and shot off over the bridge and the cops followed them that way."

A police media spokeswoman has confirmed officers are responding to a firearms incident in Kawerau and have ask people to avoid travelling around the town area at this time.

A video filmed by a second witness shows a high-speed pursuit in River Rd, Kawerau featuring one marked police car.

A man near the corner of Spencer Rd and Tamarangi Drive said police were parked on Tamarangi Drive near Tarawera River.

"I saw four cop cars within the space of a minute drive past, and they were going fast, driving into town," he said.

One of his staff was in town and was unable to go back to work as people were being stopped, he said.

Another witness, a customer at the Te Teko Superette, 11km from Kawerau, said he heard "four gun shots at least" as police chased a vehicle.

"It was scary for some, but others went out to look see what was happening even though there were gunshots."

The customer stayed indoors.

He said it was a mix of marked and unmarked police cars chasing the vehicle.

A store customer said he heard what sounded like gunshots as police cars pursued a vehicle.

A resident on State Highway 34 said he had been hearing sirens in the distance for the last five minutes.

He lived about 250 metres from the corner of State Highway 30 and 34.

He said it sounded like the sirens were moving towards Kawerau.

A bystander on Tamarangi Drive in Kawerau said traffic was backed up at the moment.