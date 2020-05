A person who was seriously injured in a rural Canterbury crash has died.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Maronan Rd, Tinwald, near Ashburton, about 6.10pm.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place, police said.

Police and two fire crews attended the crash, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

There was no indication that anyone had been trapped, he said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.