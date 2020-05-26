Jacinda Ardern and Todd Muller went toe-to-toe for the first time in the House today, with the new National Party leader grilling the Prime Minister on her plans for small businesses in post-Covid-19 New Zealand.

Key developments in NZ

• While Muller's line of questioning was less fiery than expected, an exchange between NZ First Minister Shane Jones and National's Paul Goldsmith caused quite a stir.

• Earlier, Muller took aim at three Labour ministers' "record of failure". Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking, Muller singled out Phil Twyford, Kelvin Davis and Willie Jackson for their performance while in Government - contrasting them with his new team following yesterday's caucus reshuffle.

• Simon Bridges, the man Muller ousted, has spoken at length for the first time since Friday's coup - admitting that he was still licking his wounds and likening himself to a peacock becoming a feather duster.

There are no new Covid-19 cases today. Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were now only 22 active cases in New Zealand.

• The Government today announced a $37-million funding boost in the search for a coronavirus vaccine, described as a "game-changer" in the fight against Covid-19. There are no new cases of the virus in the country for the fourth consecutive day, with only 22 active cases remaining in New Zealand.

• Nearly 20,000 Kiwis reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake near Levin shortly after 12.30pm - less than 24 hours after an even bigger shake in the same area left residents rattled. The Herald's science reporter Jamie Morton explains the reason behind these shakes.

Former Air New Zealand CEO Rob Fyfe is now helping the Government's response to Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

Business update

• He grew up in Christchurch, gave up a promising military career at just 24 and is credited with turning around an ailing Air New Zealand. Now he is helping the Government combat the coronavirus pandemic. This is Rob Fyfe's story.

Sport's back

• The Warriors are about to become the first professional New Zealand team to return to action since Covid-19 put a stop to sport globally - but while many of us can't wait for the action to kick off, there are some things we haven't missed.

• Chris Rattue looks at one of boxing's most iconic images - and reveals the story behind it.

The last word

• Even the judge who sentenced Josh Masters to 10 years in prison recognised the genuine leadership and business acumen. The rapper tapped into US hip hop culture to grow an army - the Killer Beez. But less than 12 months after being released from prison, Masters lay in a hospital paralysed and one of his closest friends was accused of putting him there, Jared Savage reports.

