Another large earthquake has struck near Levin and was widely felt around the central North Island.

It was a 5.2 magnitude and came just a day after yesterday's big shake in the same area.

Geonet said the offshore quake hit at 12.34pm and was 32km deep and centred 20km northwest of Levin.

It was "aftershock number 143" from yesterday's magnitude 5.8 rattler.

So aftershock number 143 from yesterdays M5.8 was a bit of a shake! The M5.2 event was reported felt by over 19500 people throughout central New Zealand and is not out of the ordinary considering the size of the initial event, a great reminder to stay prepared @NZGetThru @EQCNZ pic.twitter.com/wRuGCmpIgy — GeoNet (@geonet) May 26, 2020

Nearly 20,000 people have reported to Geonet that they felt the quake, some as far away as Auckland and Invercargill. The majority described it as light or weak.

Was on a video call for #EQNZ and can confirm I’m no @jacindaardern — Troy Hammond (@TroyHammo) May 26, 2020

But more than 500 people, mostly between Taranaki and Wellington, reported it was a "strong" quake.

Very odd being on a Zoom call when one person after another goes "earthquake". Took 5 seconds to go from Kapiti Coast to town. #eqnz — Rochelle F (@Kiwiseabreeze) May 26, 2020

The earthquake was felt in Wellington and shook the Beehive just after 12:30pm.

It lasted for a long while, as long if not longer than yesterday's quake.

The initial jolt felt in central Wellington was slightly less severe than yesterday morning's magnitude 5.8 quake, but a moderate, swirling-like feeling continued for a substantial amount of time.

Rangitikei District Council Mayor Andy Watson said he was sitting at his desk working in the council chambers when the earthquake hit and it felt like quite a strong shake.

After yesterday's 5.8 magnitude earthquake he has not had any reports come to his attention of any damage in the Rangitikei district.

GNS Science seismologist John Ristau said yesterday's quake at 37km was quite deep, which mitigated many of the damaging effects.

Today's quake was 33km deep, according to Geonet. Being offshore would also help reduce damage.

Being offshore the area where both quakes originated was not well-studied by scientists, Ristau said.

So another wobble and I look across the boxes of my writing adorning my living room floor (almost finished sorting it into correct boxes- yay!) and I gingerly I step over them to hold the doorframe. Just in case it builds up. But it doesn't.I say to the earth "Peace now" #eqnz — Katharina Zia Mason (@KatZolitaMason) May 26, 2020

"It possibly occurred where the Pacific plate is subducting - being pushed under - the Australian plate, which is what happens in the North Island. But we are not exactly sure."

The Kāpiti Coast was quite an active area so it was not a surprise the quake had happened there, he said.

That is an incredibly long shake #eqnz — Ethan Griffiths (@ethangriffy) May 26, 2020

Some in Wellington reported noticeable shaking that continued for about 20 seconds.

Two minutes after it hit, just over 6000 people had reported feeling it.

Got that sea-sick feeling sitting at my desk 🌊😳

That rolled on for aaaaages!!! #eqnz https://t.co/NaBi95OUpZ — Brooke Dustin (@brooked426) May 26, 2020

Metlink said Wellington trains will be running at reduced speeds.

A tale of two quakes...



7.53am yesterday: 5.8M, 37km deep, 30km west of Levin



12.34pm today: 5.4M, 32km deep, 20km NW of Levin



Like yesterday, could've been a normal faulting mechanism within the subducting Pacific plate#eqnz pic.twitter.com/bs8W9kjRFK — Jamie Morton (@Jamienzherald) May 26, 2020

Another big shake in Wellington - this one is looong #eqnz — Jason Walls (@Jasonwalls92) May 26, 2020