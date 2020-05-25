A man who subjected his partner to a prolonged beating, pulled clumps of hair from her scalp and urinated on her bed has been released on parole.

Forde Nehemia Jury, 46, appeared before the Parole Board and was last week granted early release from his prison term of three years and five months.

Panel convener Alan Ritchie received an "extremely good report" from an Otago Corrections Facility prison officer, and heard Jury had completed various rehabilitative courses while behind bars.

"Jury spoke to us about the value he gained from them and seems intent now on and pursuing a rather different lifestyle," Ritchie said.

Jury, the board heard, was regarded as "a very hard worker", had been outside the wire shopping for his unit and had also done release to work.

The address at which he would be on parole was an alcohol-free environment, Ritchie said.

That had been far from the case in May 2018.

Jury invited the victim over to discuss the state of their relationship.

After drinking wine, he launched into a brutal attack without warning.

He punched the woman to the ground and straddled her, hitting her in the face and yelling obscenities.

Jury apologised and hugged the woman but his rage resumed moments later.

He drove his knee into her chest to keep her on the floor and hit her repeatedly.

After picking up a metal bar and standing over her, he said he would kill her then kill himself.

"No one is getting out of here alive," Jury said.

After being dragged around by her hair, the victim escaped when her ex-partner became distracted.

Before police arrived at the scene, however, he urinated on her bed and put rubbish on the covers.

Jury committed a similarly violent assault a year earlier, subjecting the woman to a six-hour beating in which she suffered two black eyes and a broken toe.

Despite the repeated assaults, the Parole Board heard, the victim had tried to contact the prisoner while he was serving the sentence.

Jury assured them he had rebuffed her.

His conditions of release included: To disclose to probation the details of resumption, start or termination of any intimate relationship; to live at an address approved by probation; not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs; to attend and participate in any programmes as directed by probation; not to contact any victim of his offending; and to attend a reintegration hui within six weeks of release.

Support services available:

• 211 Helpline (0800 211 211) – for help finding, and direct transfer to, community-based health and social support services in your area.

• Find your Local Women's Refuge by calling 0800 743 843 (0800 REFUGE) to be linked up with an advocate in your area.

• Victim Support – call 0800 842 846. 24-hour service for all victims of serious crime.

• Victim Information Line/Victim Centre – call 0800 650 654 or email victimscentre@justice.govt.nz.

• Shine domestic abuse services – free call 0508 744 633 (9am to 11pm) if you're experiencing domestic abuse, or want to know how to help someone else.

• Family violence information line – call 0800 456 450 to find out about local services or how to help someone near you.

• Elder Abuse Helpline – call 0800 32 668 65 (0800 EA NOT OK) - a 24-hour service answered by registered nurses who can connect to local elder abuse specialist providers.

• Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

• Shakti New Zealand – call 0800 742 584 for culturally competent support services for women, children and families of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origin who have experienced domestic violence.

• Safe to Talk – sexual harm helpline. Call 0800 044 334, text 4334 or email support@safetotalk.nz.

• Rape Crisis Centres – call 0800 88 3300 for contact details of your local centre. Provides support for survivors of sexual abuse, their families, friends and whānau.

• Male Survivors Aotearoa New Zealand – call 0800 044 344. Offers one-to-one, peer and support groups for male survivors of sexual abuse and their significant others.

• Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

• ACC Sensitive Claims Unit – call 0800 735 566 for access to services related to sexual abuse or sexual assault.

• Hey Bro helpline – call 0800 HeyBro (0800 439 276). 24/7 help for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whānau member.

• Korowai Tumanoko – text or call 022 474 7044 for a kaupapa Māori service for those with concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

• Stop – support for concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

• Need to Talk? 1737 – free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

• Youthline – call 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

• Kidsline – call 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age (24-hour service).

• Skylight– call 0800 299 100 helping children, young people and their families and whānau through tough times of change, loss, trauma and grief.

• Oranga Tamariki – call 0508 325 459 (0508 FAMILY) or email contact@ot.govt.nz for concerns about children and young people.