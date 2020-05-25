New Zealand is part of an "early movers initiative" of nations succeeding in their fight against Covid-19 and looking to ease restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join the leaders of Australia, Austria, Norway, Israel, Denmark, Singapore, Greece and the Czech Republic will all be on the teleconference call on Wednesday evening NZT.

The group is dubbed the "early movers initiative" and Ardern said the nations involved were ones which went that "by and large went hard and early" in their response to Covid-19.

It will be the third conference of the group which was initiated by Austria and the teleconference will be hosted its chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Ardern said the leaders would discuss measures each nation was taking to de-escalate restrictions.

The Government announced today an easing of the rules with limits on gatherings would be lifted to 100 people on Friday.

But Ardern signalled alert level 2 could be in place until at least June 22.

Also on Wednesday, Ardern will also hold a virtual summit with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to mark the one year anniversary of the New Zealand Singapore Enhanced Partnership.

Ardern said New Zealand's relationship with Singapore had been critical in recent months to ensure critical supplies, like Covid-19 testing kits and personal protective equipment, and to ensure trade links remained open.