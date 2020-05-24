One person has died following a single-vehicle crash near Ngongotahā.

Police were called to a single-car crash between Tarukenga Rd and Dalbeth Rd about 5.25am.

The driver was the sole occupant and died at the scene.

The section of highway between the Ngongotahā roundabout and Oturoa Rd is expected to be closed for some time as police conduct a serious crash investigation.

Advertisement

Motorists can expect 10 to 15 minutes extra travelling time for a detour via Oturoa Rd.

SH5 NGONGOTAHA - ROAD CLOSED - 6:50AM, MON 25 MAY Due to a serious crash on SH5 (just west of Ngongotaha, near Dalbeth... Posted by NZ Transport Agency Waikato BoP on Sunday, 24 May 2020

Two ambulance were called to the scene at the same time as police.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were on the scene helping police.

Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

More to come.