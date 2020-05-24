A British visitor may have missed her father's funeral because of an apparent mistake by Air New Zealand.

Heather Hearne, aged 61, was turned away from an Air NZ flight from Auckland to Sydney because counter staff believed that Dubai Airport was closed so she would not be able to catch a connecting flight from Sydney via Dubai to London.

She now looks likely to miss the May 29 funeral of her father Jack Biggins, who has died of coronavirus in an Ipswich rest home, aged 88.

Dubai Airport was closed to passengers on March 25, but reopened on May 21.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Dubai airport CEO - global travel still up in air over virus

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Emirates first airline to give rapid blood test at check in

• Coronavirus scare: Emirates flight with sick passenger halted on tarmac at Auckland Airport

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland Airport advice to travellers

Hearne said Air NZ later admitted that it had made a mistake and refunded her Auckland-Sydney fare, but then tried to sell her a business-class seat on an Air NZ flight from Auckland to London this Tuesday for $5300.

She has refused to pay because she had already paid $5000 for a first-class seat on Emirates from Sydney to London.

"So not only have they stopped me from being able to get to my dad's funeral, they now want to profit from the situation by making me pay for extra flights," she said.

"It's totally disgusting especially as I thought this was a time Jacinda Ardern has asked us all to be kind."

Air NZ said it was looking into the case and added: "It sounds like a very unfortunate incident and we can understand how frustrating and upsetting this must have been."

Hearne, a dual NZ and British citizen, is now living in Britain but came to New Zealand to visit her daughter and 3-year-old twin grandchildren in January.

She originally planned to fly home on Emirates from Auckland to London in April, but that flight was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Her father died at the end of April and Hearne, one of his four daughters, wanted to get home to support her mother Betty Biggins, who is also 88.

Jack Biggins died of coronavirus in an Ipswich rest home, aged 88. Photo / Supplied

She got a seat on one of the first Emirates flights from Sydney to London after Dubai reopened, booked her connecting flight with Air NZ, checked with Australian border security to make sure she could transit through Sydney, and rang Air NZ on Friday, the day before her flight, to check that nothing had changed.

She received a text from Air NZ with the standard advice to check in at "the very latest" two hours before departure.

But when she arrived at Auckland Airport in good time for her 9am flight, she found a "chaotic" scene.

"Two flights were booked to go out at 9am and there was one queue for both flights," she said.

"It was clear that there was not enough staff to process all passengers, due to the extensive checks required prior to confirming the booking. Each check-in was taking around 20 minutes.

Heather Hearne has been unable to catch a flight to London for her father's funeral because Air NZ thought Dubai Airport was still closed. Photo / Supplied

"I was in the check-in line for two hours and when I finally got to the counter, the flight time was getting close. I enquired about this and they said not to worry as 'everyone was in the same situation' – implying the flight would wait.

"My bags were checked in and I was then told by another member of Air NZ staff that I was unable to fly because their software said that Dubai Airport was closed and so my Emirates flight wouldn't be going ahead.

"By the time they acknowledged that the software was wrong and my Emirates flight was going ahead, the flight had closed and there were no more available to make my connection in Australia.

"Because of their mistake I am unable to get to my dad's funeral to pay my last respects and Air NZ are accepting no responsibility."

Hearne said she heard other people "in tears and very upset" over missing flights.

"Someone else was in the queue behind me and had every document in order but by the time the staff had got to him to check him in he was told the flight was closed," she said.

"There were lots of sad stories and some Air NZ staff seemed quite indifferent and others flustered."

Hearne said she had booked a first-class seat on Emirates because she wanted as much distance from other passengers as possible to minimise the risk of infecting her mother with coronavirus when she returns to Ipswich.

Jack and Betty Biggins on one of their many holidays in New Zealand in the 1990s. Photo / Supplied

Betty and Jack Biggins met as 15-year-olds, married at 18 and would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in October this year.

An Air NZ spokesman said he was looking into the case.

"I would note in the meantime that the information Air NZ receives about borders being open or closed and whether to accept passengers or not is not Air NZ information, instead border/immigration agency information comes from foreign governments," he said.

"If this information from the Australian or United Arab Emirates government stated that due to either transit or border restrictions a particular passenger is unable to be checked in then the airline is left with no choice but to follow this direction and not second guess it."