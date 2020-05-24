Searchers looking for a missing woman at an Auckland waterfall have been stood down today.

Police had appealed to the public to help find Elicia Hughes-Sutherland after she was reported missing from an address in Papakura on Thursday.

Her car - a grey Mazda Demio, license plate JGJ106 - was found at the Hunua Falls carpark on Friday.

READ MORE

• Police: Young Auckland woman missing, car found at Hunua Falls

• Missing trampers: Severe weather warning issued for Nelson area

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Two bars shut down overnight for level 2 breaches

• Grieving family's questions join chorus over Covid-19

Advertisement

A search and rescue team spent Saturday looking for the 25-year-old around the falls but they are not searching there today, a police spokeswoman said.

However inquiries were continuing.

"Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have any information on her whereabouts," the spokeswoman said.

Hughes-Sutherland is 120cm tall, of petite build and with grey/blue hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or her car over the past few days should call police on 105, quoting file number 200521/6276.