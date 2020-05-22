A man with Black Power connections has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and reckless driving after killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run in New Brighton in Christchurch last year.

Liam Teau Ariki Strickland was arrested on August 16 after a nine-day police manhunt. He struck and killed Dean Amies, 48, while fleeing a police vehicle on Shaw Ave on August 7.

He appeared by video-link before Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday.

The victim's sister, Carla Amies, has previously remembered the father of four, who had close ties to the homeless community in New Brighton, as a "beautiful man".

"They've taken away our brother who we love very, very much and he was so important to us," she said.

Strickland was initially charged with murder, but this was later reduced to manslaughter, which led to his guilty plea.

Strickland showed little emotion as he entered guilty pleas to charges including manslaughter, reckless driving, failing to stop for police, and injuring a police officer with a vehicle.

He will be sentenced on June 30.