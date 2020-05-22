Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash in Palmerston North tonight.

The crash occurred on Napier Road around 10:15pm.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Roberts Line and Limbrick Street.

The injury status of those involved is not yet confirmed.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.