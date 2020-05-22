The New Zealand Herald and nzherald.co.nz have scooped major awards at the Voyager Media Awards tonight, winning Newspaper of the Year, two website categories and Newspaper of the Year with a circulation of more than 30,000.

The NZ Herald won both Website of the Year and Best News Website. Photographer of the Year was won by Alan Gibson, who nailed every aspect of photography, the judges said.

The Christchurch mosque shootings, the eruption of Whakaari/White Island, the SkyCity fire and the three sporting world cups were among the biggest stories of 2019.

And the Herald was judged as the frontrunner of all New Zealand media organisations over the course of the year.

In regards to winning Newspaper of the Year, the judges thought the Herald was a strong setter of the news agenda and they could not go past the newspaper's "consistency and comprehensiveness".

The judges also said the Herald impressed the most for its "bold strategy for expanding its audience and a powerhouse news operation that dominated the biggest moments in an eventful year".

Meanwhile, Herald political editor Audrey Young won the award for Political Journalist of the Year.

And the Herald's "Fighting the demon" series on New Zealand's methamphetamine crisis won best innovation in digital storytelling and best editorial campaign or project.

The awards night was pre-recorded and broadcast online due to Covid-19 restrictions, forgoing the traditional black-tie dinner of past awards ceremonies.

Herald winners from the awards:

Best interview or profile

: Michelle Langstone

Opinion writer of the year runner up: Simon Wilson

nib junior health scholarship: Emma Russell

nib senior health scholarship: Nicholas Jones

Regional journalism scholarship: Natalie Akoorie

Feature writer general: Steve Braunius

Feature writer of the year short form: Nicholas Jones

Photographer of the year: Alan Gibson

Reporting, social issues, including health and education: Emma Russell

Reporting, general: Kurt Bayer

Best editorial campaign or project: "Fighting the demon"

Political journalist of the year: Audrey Young

Newspaper of the year with a circulation of more than 30,000: NZ Herald

Weekly newspaper of the year runner up: Weekend Herald

Best innovation in digital storytelling: "Fighting the demon"

Best news website: nzherald.co.nz

Website of the year: nzherald.co.nz

Voyager newspaper of the year: NZ Herald

More to come.