There are no new Covid-19 cases today - the fourth day in a row without one, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

In fact, the number of new Covid-19 cases in the past seven days has been just two.

There the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began is 1503. Ninety-seven per cent of people with the virus have recovered.

Bloomfield said the Government has secured an extra 360,000 flu vaccines.

He said that vaccine is available from this week and encouraged all Kiwis to get the jab. More than 2 million doses of the flu vaccine are now available.

Bloomfield said since level 2 started, 650 funerals and tangi have been registered and have gone ahead. He said he's really pleased to see this.

In terms of the Govt's Covid-19 tracing app, he said 236,000 people have downloaded the app and encouraged all Kiwis to use it.

He said some people have had issues finding the app in the app store - Bloomfield said the Government has been working with Google to help make it more viable.



This will come as encouraging news to Bloomfield, who has always maintained that a low number of new cases is one of the main ways to tell if the virus is being stamped out.

The Ministry of Health yesterday revealed that 96 per cent of all Covid-19 cases have now recovered.

There is one person with Covid-19 receiving hospital-level care – they are in Middlemore hospital and they are not in the ICU.

The number of Covid-19 tests is now up to almost 240,000.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health launched its contact tracing app, NZ COVID Tracer.

Bloomfield encouraged Kiwis to download the app.

"Our key public health controls are to identify, trace, test and isolate any Covid-19 cases. The faster we can do these steps the less likely we are to get spread."

Bloomfield is likely to provide an update on the app when he fronts media this afternoon.

