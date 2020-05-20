

Temperature across Hawke's Bay dropped into the negatives as the region shivered through its coldest morning this year.

A MetService spokesman said temperatures in Napier dropped to negative 0.2 degrees Celsius at 8am on Thursday and -0.6C in Hastings at 8 am.

While frosts are not unusual at this time of year, it was the coldest morning Napier/Hastings had experienced all year, the spokesman said.

He said there would have been frost around in parts of the region.

The weather station at the Takapau plains dropped to -3.4C so anyone inland would have experienced cooler temperatures than those in coastal areas, he said.

By 9am the temperature in Napier rose to 4.7C but felt like 3C.

In Hastings the temperature at 9am was 2C and in Wairoa it was 3C but felt like 0C.

The weather will be fine and become warmer throughout the day with a high of 17C in Napier, 16C in Napier, 15C in Waipukurau and 16C in Wairoa.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the upper teens throughout the week.