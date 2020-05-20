Simon Bridges' leadership of the National Party hangs by a thread and his fate may be sealed by an unfavourable political poll tonight.

A challenge to his leadership by agriculture spokesman Todd Muller will be held at a crisis caucus meeting in Wellington tomorrow but it is thought that neither Bridges nor Muller yet has a majority.

What may tip the balance are the small number of supporters who prefer Judith Collins or Mark Mitchell and who they will end up supporting.

Collins has ruled herself out and Mitchell is not expected to contest the leadership.

Advertisement

An unexpectedly high party vote in tonight's 1 News Colmar Brunton poll might save Bridges after the slump to 30.6 per cent in the Newshub Reid Research showing for National on Monday, and 56.5 per cent for Labour.

Under that scenario, 16 of the current National caucus of 55 would lose their place in Parliament

READ MORE:

• National leadership coup: Todd Muller confirms he'll challenge Simon Bridges on Friday

• National leader Simon Bridges faces coup: Judith Collins says no-confidence vote would fail

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Simon Bridges faces National Party leadership challenge from Todd Muller, Nikki Kaye

• National Party leader Simon Bridges expected to face no-confidence vote, how the week will shake down

But few are anticipating a good result for National with the Jacinda Ardern-led Government being seen as responding to the Covid-19 health and economic crisis, rather than creating it.

Despite a lack of personal popularity, Bridges kept National's party vote strong until the Covid19 crisis and at the start of the year, the September election was considered an open contest.

Supporters for both the Bridges and Muller camps are talking up their chances, but more in hope than certainty.

Bridges' strongest argument is that the party should remained focused on the economy, rather than putting up a virtual unknown and untested leader in Muller against a hugely popular Prime Minister.

If Muller wins, he is set to name Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye as his preferred deputy.

Advertisement

Former leadership contender Judith Collins said yesterday she did not believe a vote of no-confidence in Bridges would pass. But whatever happened had to happen fast.

Leadership contender Todd Muller. Photo / George Novak

"The public do not like dissension and disunity from political parties and particularly in election year. So no matter what happens, things have to happen quickly and then everybody has got to get behind the leader," she said last night.

"It's a challenging time. It's always hard, no matter what happens. I am very happy being the MP for Papakura and being a valued member of the team. "

Bridges pre-emptively announced the challenge yesterday morning on television before Muller had even confirmed it to his caucus colleagues.

Bridges also chose to have the vote on Friday rather than at next Tuesday's caucus after receiving a voice message from Muller telling him he wanted to challenge.

Muller then sent a note to his colleagues with his campaign pitch, saying the party could not win under Bridges.

"This country faces the most enormous challenge since the end of the Second World War," Muller said in his email to caucus.

"Labour has failed to deliver on every measure it has set for itself in Government. This will not change and the consequences of it being re-elected at this time will be catastrophic for two generations.

"Our communities and our economy are at stake. It is essential National wins this election.

"I share the view of a majority of colleagues that this is not possible under the current leadership.

"I believe I am best placed to earn the trust of New Zealanders by September 19.

The National caucus in 2018. Under Monday's poll, 16 of them would lose their seats. Photo / Supplied.

"I will be talking to each one of you about how we can all pull together and be deserving of New Zealanders' trust.

"I love this party and what we can do for our country. Best wishes. Todd"

Bridges has not responded to requests for comment but said earlier he was confident of keeping his job.

Muller is a relative newcomer to Parliament, having come in only in 2014 compared to Bridges in 2008.

They are neighbouring MPs, Bridges for Tauranga and Muller for Bay of Plenty.

Muller received endorsement this week from former Prime Minister Jim Bolger, for whom he worked as a young man.

Bridges became leader in February 2018 after Sir Bill English stepped down.