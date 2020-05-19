A man who was shot dead by police yesterday after brandishing a firearm at officers had earlier been "storming around" after a row with his partner, a witness says.

The witness reportedly said the dead man was well known in Waitara and regarded as a talented sportsman.

The 54-year-old was gunned yesterday afternoon down on Mamaku Rd, off State Highway 3.

Central District Commander Superintendent Chris De Wattigna says yesterday at about 3.40pm police received a call a male had left a property in a distressed state possibly with a firearm.

Shortly after police located the vehicle parked and partly hidden. They appealed for anyone to appear. No-one did.

Soon after a male was visible in the driver's seat with a firearm.

"My understanding was he was in the drivers seat swinging to get out holding the firearm at the moment he was shot," De Wattigna said.

He was asked to put the weapon down but did not.

Police located a cut down .22 rifle dropped by the male outside the vehicle afterwrards

This is an extremely distressing incident for all concerned, De Wattigna said.

A contractor who was working at the man's house yesterday said the man had an argument with his partner.

"He was just kind of storming around," the man told Stuff.

The man threw something on to the back of the contractor's truck.

"The next minute my truck is driving straight past me. I said 'what are you doing' and he just gave me the thumbs up and drove off."

The partner told the contractor she was on the phone to the mental health crisis team. Police arrived at the property a short time later.

Waitara Community Board deputy chairman Joe Rauner told Stuff the dead man had played rugby league for the Waitara Bears and Taranaki Sharks.

"The town is a little bit shocked at the moment, it's the last thing that we need.

"He's a guy who just keeps to himself, away from everybody and does his own thing."