A motorist is dead after their vehicle plunged off a bank in Christchurch.

It is understood the driver was an elderly man. Police said the person killed was the vehicle's sole occupant.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ were called to reports a vehicle had gone off a bank in Christchurch's Sumner area.



Police were called to the stretch of Summit Rd heading towards Godley Head, about 1km from Evan's Pass Rd, at 10.40am. The area is a well-known accident spot.

Tanya Jephson was outside a school in the area and told Newstalk ZB the vehicle looks like a small, late-model yellow car.

She said it had rolled almost down to the tree line between Summit Rd and Godley Head, above Evans Pass Rd and Ocean View Terrace.

Police have closed Summit Rd where it intersects with Evans Pass Rd while emergency services respond to the incident. The road will remain closed for several hours while police investigate.

Anyone currently in the Godley Head Park area will be allowed to leave through the cordon.