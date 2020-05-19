Greed must go

Going through old letters I have come across a piece written by my Dad in 1943:

"I am rather Socialistic in my views now although once I was very Conservative. It is much better to make all the people happy and contented than have a few control all the wealth. I have seen the children wait till I had parked my car by the bank on a cold winter morning and then all huddle around the radiator to get warm. That should not be so in a country like NZ. The war has proved that everyone can give a hand to help things along. Why can't we do it in peace time? Greed and graft has been responsible for a lot of our troubles. That must go. Working in a bank I have seen very bad cases of greed. I often wonder if any of them had a soul at all." - Walter Osborn.

I think this account has some relevance to our present Covid-19 situation. Certainly, everyone is "giving a hand" at present. I pray we can learn to continue this same compassion and creativity when the common enemy has gone. Then perhaps we can confront the changes we need to make sure our world is equitable for all people.

Mary Metcalf, Bucklands Beach.

Crammed buses

With the arrival of alert level 2 and children's return to school, it is once again apparent the lack of care and consideration Auckland Transport gives to their important role as providers of a safe school transport system.

Children are allowed (lawfully) to stand at times crushed together, holding on to what is available. Some stand in dangerous places and close to doors, where often these doors swing open hitting children with force.

Unexpected movement can also find children who aren't clinging on for dear life, thrown into either seating or another passenger.

Many students are making decisions for their own wellbeing and heading to the public systems where they have been filling seats, much to the displeasure of adult travellers. These students have simply chosen not to face crammed buses or the stench of fellow bodies but a safer avenue for coming and going to school. Can you blame them?

Would we, the voting, paying public accept this in our ride to work?

Do we have to wait for a horrific accident before real changes are made to rules governing school bus safety? Why are we not protecting our children?

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.



Right qualities

About 50 per cent of New Zealanders ticked the "no religion" box at the last Census so it is probably fair to say that many of those people have little idea of what is written in religious literature. Others may distort what they read.

However, there is a text which says "but the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law." (Galatians 5 v22, 23)

It seems to me that over the last few weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic we have been lead by people, including the Prime Minister and Director-General of Health, exhibiting just these qualities.

We have indeed been fortunate.

Jim Frater, Greenlane.



Water scare

What on earth are the key performance indicators of the Watercare CEO and its board?

What about risk management, as drought-stricken Auckland waits seven years-plus for Waikato Regional Council to decide whether more water can be taken from the Waikato River?

With the onset of water restrictions, Watercare is clearly not caring for our water supply – it's an oxymoron. Heads need to roll.

Christine Foley, St Heliers.



Bureaucratic bungle

Not for the first time, a lack of rainfall and low water levels in the Hūnua dam have created a pitiful situation with water restrictions imposed all over Auckland.

Our city has an alternative supply from the Waikato River, controlled by Waikato Regional Council and Tainui, defined as being "a water allocation model with vision". Unbelievably, Auckland has had an application to double its intake from the Waikato River in front of this governing duopoly for the past seven years, and recently noted as 111th in line from a total of 441 applications.

It has to be wondered where Mayor Goff and the over-salaried CEO of Watercare stand in this sad affair. Described by Michael Barnett, CEO of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce as resource mismanagement, this is another shocking example of the flawed Resource Management Act.

Central Government should override this unacceptable bureaucratic nightmare and immediately approve a doubling of the Waikato water supply to Auckland. Instead, Rome burns, whilst billions of litres of Waikato River water every day flow past the Auckland intake and out to the ocean.

Let's hope that Watercare has the necessary infrastructure in place to cope when this increased allocation finally occurs in 20 years' time.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.



Chinese antagonism

Matthew Hooton (NZ Herald, May 19) says Winston Peters should be sacked and it's hard to argue with that. It's never a good idea to antagonise China, especially not now.

We and Australia have fallen into a trap. We have been seduced by China's willingness to buy from us and their ability to provide us with large quantities of products we want to buy from them.

We and Australia now count China as our largest trading partner and if China decided to punish us, as they have begun to do to Australia, they could cause our economy to collapse.

It will take many many years to reduce our heavy dependence on China but that is what we must begin to do.

In the meantime, we have to park our wishes to protest China's unwillingness to support an investigation of the coronavirus origins or China's poor human rights record, or it's subversive activities in the Pacific and elsewhere.

Graham Astley, Epsom.



Coronavirus Bill

As we have so few cases within the country and are headed - we believe - to level 1, why do we now need such a controversial bill as the Public Health Response?

Will the new "enforcement officers" wear brown shirts or SS armbands so that we can recognise them.

Jan Beaumont, Whangamatā.



Nous and ability

The latest political poll accentuates not any failings that Simon Bridges might have but the nous and political ability of Jacinda Ardern. In times of crisis one needs a leader who can not only communicate well but one that inspires confidence.

Ardern's style of leadership is one of "let's get everyone on board so decisions made can be successful".

It is also no accident that the police took an "educate, warn and prosecute if necessary" approach to dissidents. Words such as "they are us" and "be kind to each other" represent the personality of Ardern and so we know that we have a leader who believes we all deserve a fair share of the cake.

Finally one of her best assets is that she seeks advice, discusses it and only then makes a decision.

Reg Dempster, Albany.



Dead-end policy

The problem with National is not the leader. Neoliberalism has had its day.

Economists like Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman say the trickle-down hypothesis has been debunked. The wealthier simply got wealthier.

Climate deniers hang around discredited scientists like stale smoke from the tobacco industry. The pandemic showed cutting costs and capacity in health services leaves them overwhelmed - and kills frontline doctors.

Trump and his henchmen have demonstrated that destroying not just science but rational belief in science leaves you up the creek without a paddle.

And destruction of the environment in the pursuit of growth will see the creek run dry.

Dennis N. Horne, Howick.



Radio frequency

I am continually dumbfounded by the concern expressed about the infinitesimal amount of Radio Frequency (RF) energy emitted by cellphone towers; tiny compared to the likes of the Sky Tower, where FM transmitters, for example, cover from the Bombay Hills to Wellsford. I worked at various transmission facilities from 1965 to 2018.

Cell site antennas are much lower power and many metres away from each of us.

More RF energy to an individual comes from the phone you hold to your ear (2cm from your brain) or have in your shirt pocket (2cm from your heart), assuming you have those organs functioning.

Roger Stewart, Te Atatu.



Short & sweet

On election

Labour's secret weapon to win the election is called Simon. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

On military

Maire Leadbetter's letter criticising defence spending because our only current war is with Covid-19 missed an essential line, "Peace for our time". Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

A pot shot at defence spending when the war against Covid-19 is in progress is like suggesting a ban on fire engines to save water. Peter Culpan, Te Atatu Peninsula.

On Air NZ

If Air NZ can't follow Government guidelines about social distancing, I suggest the company be forced to put a dummy in the middle seat of every row. Or maybe a large teddy bear? Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

On library

Why can't our multimillion-dollar Devonport Library open like a lot of others? Come on, Auckland Council. Tony Wickens, Devonport

On petrol tax

Simon Bridges got that right. All the goodwill the coalition engendered by the handling of the coronavirus gone with the single stroke of a pen. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On Destiny

Showman Tamaki has an Orwellian approach to rights; we are all equal in human rights, just some are more equal than others. Russell Hoban, Ponsonby.

On faith

Faith is not bounded by rules; it grows and deepens, even as we experience adversity. We may be separated by distance and circumstance, yet kindness and compassion remain, to the benefit of the wider community. Diana Burslem, Karaka.