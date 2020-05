A person was found dead in Whakatāne River this evening.

Police were called to a report of a person found unresponsive in the water near the mouth of the Whakatāne River.

Police were called about 5.50pm.

The person was dead when police arrived.

Advertisement

Police said initial enquiries were still being made.

A police spokeswoman said that, at this stage, the death was not thought to have been caused by suspicious circumstances.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.