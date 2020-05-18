A frustrated Air New Zealand customer has taken out a newspaper ad asking the airline to contact them after being unable to hold of it.

The classified ad placed in today's NZ Herald said all attempts of contacting Air NZ had been futile and asked the airline to contact the person flying on RWZLSH.

Air NZ has been approached for comment.

The national carrier has been hugely impacted by Covid-19 and has laid off hundreds of staff as result of countries closing its borders forcing it to cancel both domestic and international flights.

Consumer NZ this morning lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission over Air New Zealand's ongoing refusal to refund passengers booked on its cancelled US flights.

Under US regulations, passengers on flights to or from the United States, including transiting passengers, are entitled to refunds where flights are cancelled but Duffy said Air New Zealand was still not refunding passengers who were to transit in the US.

