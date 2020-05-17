Huge black plumes of smoke are billowing 100m into the air from a massive fire in Canterbury tonight.

The toxic smoke has been affecting visibility on State Highway 1 and residents in the area have been warned to stay away and keep windows shut.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire had been contained but crews would remain at the site for several hours working to ensure the fire was completely out.

The fire had spread to a pile of disused tyres with 13 fire crews battling the blaze at a property on Weedons Rd in Rolleston.

People are being warned to stay away from the area due to thick toxic smoke.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at a property on Weddons Rd in Rolleston. Photo / TVNZ

Weedons Rd is closed but the highway remains open. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area because of the amount of smoke.

A digger is operating to separate unburnt tyres in an effort to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters are "applying a lot of water" and are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

The fire had gone to a fourth alarm. No other buildings are thought to be at risk and no injuries have been reported.