As New Zealanders get accustomed to the way of life at alert level 2, new data has given extra comfort to schools and kindergartens reopening tomorrow. Get all the important news and read the full stories in the links below.

Key developments in NZ

• New Zealand has one new case of Covid-19 - a preschooler from Canterbury. The case is linked to Christchurch's Rosewood rest home cluster as a household contact of an earlier case. And 96 per cent of New Zealand's cases are now recovered - the regions that still have active cases are Waitemata, Auckland, Manukau, Waikato, Hawke's Bay, Mid-Central, Nelson-Marlborough, Canterbury and Southern. This week, New Zealand has had just five new cases of Covid-19, including three last Monday and one on Friday.

• Long queues, "excessive sanitiser" and hands off the cupboards - home buyers are finding the open homes a new experience under alert level 2.

A queue stretches down Trafalgar St in Onehunga, Auckland for an open home on Saturday.

Listen live to Newstalk ZB's coronavirus coverage

Advertisement

• Despite today's confirmed case, data showing how children are largely being spared by Covid-19 should give extra comfort to schools and kindergartens reopening tomorrow, an expert says.

Most schools reopen their gates tomorrow. Photo / Alex Burton

Business update

• The mayor bungyed off a bridge and a plane full of level 2 travellers has touched down at the airport - Queenstown is open for business again.

• If you've joined the growing unemployment queues unexpectedly, it's time to relearn some job-hunting skills – and Diana Clement has helpful advice.

• Despite some criticism, the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 is now law, and could be in place for the next two years. Sasha Borissenko looks at what all the fuss is about.

Around the world

• Italy has announced it will reopen to tourists from early June and scrap its 14-day mandatory quarantine. More than 31,500 people in the country have died because of coronavirus, and although Italy never formally closed its borders, it banned movement for tourism and imposed a two-week isolation period for new arrivals. But from June 3, all visitors will be allowed back into the country and will no longer have to self-isolate.

• As Vietnam reopens its economy, critics have been stunned by the results achieved in the country. Vietnam, which shares a large border with China and has a population of 97 million, has recorded just over 300 cases of coronavirus, and no deaths. The enviable outcome has led some to question if the communist government is releasing accurate figures – but critics say they're inclined to believe the Southeast Asian nation's results, with their "sledgehammer approach" working.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



In sport

• How will rugby recover after Covid-19? In a three-part series, Dylan Cleaver and Liam Napier analyse the serious issues facing the international game, the New Zealand professional game, and school, club and community rugby.

Advertisement

‌