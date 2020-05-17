Police and the New Zealand Defence Force are responding to reports of a suspicious item in Manurewa, South Auckland.

Police were notified about the electronic device on Montego Place at 11am.

A Police media spokesperson said NZDF's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to the scene to dimantle it.

It was some kind of electronic device, but did not have the potential to be harmful.

Photos from the scene show a robotic machine being deployed.

Police and NZDF have now left the scene.