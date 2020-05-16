The driver of a vehicle which fled police before crashing into two other vehicles has been arrested, police say.
The drama began when police attempted to stop a vehicle on Great South Rd in Drury, South Auckland, about 6.35pm.
"The vehicle fled and police followed," a police spokeswoman said.
"Less than a minute later the fleeing vehicle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles at the intersection of Beach and Great South roads [in Papakura]."
The distance between Drury and Papakura is 4km.
There were no serious injuries and the driver was now in custody, the spokeswoman said.