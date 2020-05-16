Two people have died following a crash between two vehicles on State Highway 5 near Te Pohue earlier this afternoon.

One person sustained serious injuries and was being transported to hospital, a police spokeswoman told the Herald.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated.

The road was closed shortly after police were alerted to the crash around 3.15pm. The road remained closed at 7.15pm.

The New Zealand Transport Agency reported the crash took place north of Te Pohue Loop Rd on SH5.

The serious crash unit was also on the scene conducting an investigation, NZTA said.

Motorists were told to avoid the area.