The results of the first full day of Covid tests under level 2 will be released at 1pm after three consecutive days with no new cases.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will not hold a media conference today, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to speak to media at about 1.45pm from a post-Budget Day outing to a trades training centre in Petone.

It will be Ardern's first public outing since before the lockdown began.

Today is the second day at level 2 of the Covid-19 alert level system.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday there were no new confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19.

Nearly 95 per cent of the Covid cases in New Zealand have now recovered.



Bloomfield and Ardern are keeping a very close eye on the case numbers as level two continues and the compliance to the level two rules, warning that lapses and a new outbreak could force them to put the country back into a lockdown.

Level 2 has allowed many businesses to reopen provided they can cater to distancing and implement health measures. It has also allowed people to travel domestically again.

People line up for haircuts at Northwest Mall on Thursday. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The first day was marked by queues at hairdressers, and new procedures at many places such as cafes including sign-in sheets to help allow for contact tracing. Some businesses reported lower than expected custom as people adjusted to the new rules.

Gatherings are currently restricted to just 10 people, but that will be reviewed in two weeks time if the virus is still well in control.

The only movement on that limit so far has been to allow for 50 people to attend a funeral or tangi.

The centre-piece of the Budget was a $50 billion Covid-19 response fund. While many of the details of that fund are yet to be announced, it included an eight week extension to the wage subsidy scheme, and a $1.6 billion package to offer free trades train and apprenticeships support.