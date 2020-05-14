Her name may state otherwise, but Veda Young has just celebrated 100 years of life while the country has been under a pandemic lockdown.

Born on May 10, 1920, the new centenarian was surprised with a big birthday display - including colourful bunting and balloons - by staff at Evelyn Page Retirement Village in Auckland on Mother's Day on Sunday.

Her daughter, Judy Marshall, looked in from outside the window as celebrations went on inside.

Despite living at the same retirement village, with her partner Gary, she still had to be separated from her mother because of restrictions in level 3.

Other family members, including a daughter in Australia, also got to be a part of the milestone day via Zoom.

Young, who was treated to no fewer than three chocolate cakes, was asked by staff about how she felt to be 100.

Veda Young celebrated her 100th birthday at the Evelyn Page Retirement Village in Orewa, Auckland, at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

"I haven't been there long," she quipped - which prompted laughter from staff in the room.

And asked about the age-old secret to longevity, Young was also not giving anything away: "Oh, that would be telling.

"It's been such a surprise. To the family and to all of you [the staff], thank you."

Young grew up in Broadwood in the Hokianga region of Northland where her parents owned a small dairy farm and where she often rode her horse and grew up learning to play the piano.

She left school when she was 14 when her mother died and she was needed to help her father by keeping house, washing, cooking and helping to milk the cows, a statement from the retirement home said.

Later in life, she trained as a nurse at Lewisham Hospital, in Wellington, and worked as a nanny before marrying in 1940.

Her husband, Des, served in World War II - during which he was taken prisoner by the Germans. On his return, the couple had three daughters before the family moved to Auckland.

Tragically, Young's husband died five years after they moved to the city and she became a widow at 39.

Judy Marshall is reunited for the first time in weeks with her mother, Veda Young, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Mother's Day. Photo / Supplied

Marshall paid tribute to her mother who continued to make memories for her daughters in their teenage years by borrowing a caravan and taking them to Orewa over the holidays.

The mother-and-daughter duo finally got to see each other yesterday as the country transitioned into alert level 2.

"Being mum, she tries to be strong and if I can phone her twice a day and make her feel good or I can make her laugh, I feel better."

A day before alert level 2, Marshall said her mother had just about had enough of the whole thing.

"Being able to make contact will make the world of difference to her - and to me."