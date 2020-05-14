A body pulled from the water in Evans Bay, Wellington on Tuesday was that of a gang member, Stuff reports.

The 45-year-old's body was recovered from the water on Tuesday, and the Police National Dive Squad have since been searching the area. Last night they had found a number of items.

Stuff reported the man was a Nomads gang member and was due in court next week on family violence charges.

"We are currently working with the family of the deceased to offer support, investigating the circumstances, and looking to establish his movements leading up to his death," detective senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said yesterday.

"We welcome any information from the public who may have seen anything in the Evans Bay area in the days leading up to Tuesday, or anything that may assist our inquiries."

The man is described as Māori, approximately 185cm tall, and of slim build.

Anyone who has seen a man fitting this description in the Evans Bay area in the days leading up to May 12, or who has seen any items of discarded clothing on the shoreline is urged to contact police.

The man's body was found wearing only underwear, Stuff reported.

Anyone with information should call the Wellington Crime Squad on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.