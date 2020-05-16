The Whakaari / White Island eruption has spurred an internal review of the Department of Internal Affairs' responsibilities for offshore islands.

The eruption, which killed 21 people, occurred when super-heated, highly corrosive volcanic materials exploded from Whakaari's crater on December 9.

Under the Local Government Act 2002, the Local Government Minister is the territorial authority for offshore islands like Whakaari that fall outside council boundaries.

The Department of Internal Affairs helps the minister oversee these islands.

A week after last year's eruption, Cabinet decided to seek advice about "whether a formal inquiry will be needed into matters relating to the eruption ... in addition to the current investigations".

NZME this month asked the Department for the Prime Minister and Cabinet what this advice was.

A written response, provided by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, said there were "other planned programmes of work" besides the WorkSafe investigation and police investigation on behalf of the Coroner.

"The Department of Internal Affairs is conducting an internal review into roles and responsibilities for offshore islands and will report the results to the Minister of Local Government."

She also said the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment was "considering how best to test" that adventure activities regulations were "appropriate and working as intended for activities and circumstances similar to Whakaari / White Island".



Before the eruption, the Department of Conservation had begun work to make sure it met safety obligations and provided for "safer experiences on public conservation lands and waters," Mahuta said, and this was continuing.

"The timing for these, like many priorities, has been affected by the need of the Government to respond urgently to the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

Although the Local Government Minister is the territorial authority at White Island, there is no district plan under the Resource Management Act for the island, because it is subject to limited use and development.

The previous Associate Local Government Minister, Jacqui Dean, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group in 2017, putting the group in charge of emergency responses at the island.

The Buttle family decides who can access the island.

Tour operators at Whakaari are responsible for the health and safety of their staff and their tourists, and are registered with WorkSafe.

Operators going to or around the island each make their own decisions about whether to go or not.

They factor in GNS Science's latest observations about the level of volcanic unrest and their own observations.

GNS Science is expected to distribute information about geological hazards - such as those at Whakaari - to other government agencies, the wider public and the media, under its agreements with the National Emergency Management Agency.