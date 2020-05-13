A man facing serious assault charges involving an infant who died in Porangahau last year has been granted bail with interim name suppression after a brief appearance in Hastings District Court today.

No plea was entered by the 27-year-old and he was remanded to appear in the court again
next month.

The girl died on October 8 last year and the man now faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault and assault alleging offences in the southern Hawke's Bay coastal settlement during the 4-5 days preceding the death.

The aggravated assault charge alleges the man assaulted the child with a cellphone on October 3.

Applications by defence counsel Alexandra McPherson for bail and interim name suppression were not opposed by police and were granted by Judge Gordon Matenga.