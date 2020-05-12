The man accused of murdering Auckland gentlemen's club manager Zion Gutnik will continue to keep his identity secret - for now.

The 60-year-old appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning via video link from jail and was aided by a Mandarin interpretor.

After legal discussions, Justice Sally Fitzgerald continued the man's interim name suppression and remanded him in custody until a hearing in mid-June.

He is yet to enter a plea.

Advertisement

Gutnik, 30, was found dead at an Epsom brothel in March. He was a manager at the establishment, known as Club 574.

Police were called to the premises just after midnight on March 10 and "whilst making inquiries at the address discovered the deceased man".

Several weeks passed before the accused was arrested in late April.

The investigation into Gutnik's death, dubbed Operation Anniston, was headed by acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, who has said Gutnik knew his alleged killer.