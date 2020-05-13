The identity of a man accused of threatening to kill National Party leader Simon Bridges in a social media message remains a secret for now.

The defendant faced the threat to kill charge in the Whakatāne District Court today.

Police allege the threat was made by the defendant in a social media message on April 22.

The charge attracts a maximum penalty of seven years' prison.

A duty solicitor told Judge Louis Bidois that due to a computer transmission problem the accused's first legal aid application was not received by the legal services agency.

She said the defendant was not in a position to enter a plea to the charge until his new legal aid application was processed and he was assigned legal counsel to represent him.

Judge Bidois further remanded the defendant on bail to next appear in Whakatāne District Court on June 11.

The judge continued the interim name suppression order but he said the matter would be revisited on that date.

Police will argue in favour of the suppression order being lifted, the court heard.