National Leader Simon Bridges is sticking to his guns in a stoush with director general of health Ashley Bloomfield, after the pair clashed at a committee hearing last week.

During the Epidemic Response Committee last week, Bridges was critical of Bloomfield, saying his Ministry had failed to answer written questions.

"You just aren't answering despite repeated requests."

He accused Bloomfield of trying to "control the information flow" in a way that is convenient to both him, and the Government.

"I'll be quite frank with you, I don't think it's a resourcing issue," Bridges said.

At the time, Bloomfield rejected Bridges comments.

He said he would look into the issues and, if there was a problem, he would personally fix it and get the information to the committee as soon as possible.

But today, a letter Bloomfield wrote to Bridges appeared on the Ministry's website – it said that the Ministry of Health's responses to the committee have been "timely, factual and accurate".

The letter went on to say that Bridges' claim that the Official Information Act had been "suspended" was wrong.

"The Ministry of Health has not received any direction that the Official Information Act 1982 has been suspended and we continue to respond to OIA requests," it said.

"Every effort is being made to ensure people receive information as soon as it can be reasonably provided."

Bridges was asked about the letter this afternoon, and stuck to his guns.

He doubled down on his previous comments that it was taking two and a half weeks for the committee to get written questions from the Ministry back.

"I think it's just no question that the responses to the questions we have put out have constantly taken weeks.

"I don't think that's good enough – we have a right as Parliament to be getting good, timely answers and that certainly did not happen."