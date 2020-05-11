In her announcement that New Zealand will move to alert level 2 on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed the need for Kiwis to maintain social distance.

In her comments about what will change when we enter level 2, she explained that people no longer need to stay within their bubbles and can meet up with others in public places.

However, she said, everyone must be "spaced out".

As soon as Ardern said those words, New Zealanders took to social media with jokes about her statement.

Level 2 sounds like a stoner’s dream!!! pic.twitter.com/ukWpdZhtkn — Joseph Durie (@Joe_Ray_Me) May 11, 2020

Social media users shared the clip with Ardern's quote and added commentary with how they interpreted it.

I still think the announcement should have been at 4:20pm — Roger Baillie (@RustyRoj) May 11, 2020

PM says we all need to #spacedout pic.twitter.com/VzWQ29fygt — Dan Eady (sweatpants McGee) (@Daniel_Eady) May 11, 2020

Many on social media argue that the comment was a possible nod at the upcoming cannabis referendum.

Greens have got what they wanted. Jacinda has insisted we're all "spaced out" pic.twitter.com/qu3kqU2UQb — Martin K 🎹🇳🇿 (@TheOrganist) May 11, 2020

Stay Home, Be Kind, Get Spaced Out — James Macbeth Dann (@edmuzik) May 11, 2020

Yay! No more #level3 and Jacinda says we must all be spaced out!! pic.twitter.com/MTR8Bj3QqP — Sue Teodoro (@SueTeodoro) May 11, 2020

New Zealand will move to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Wednesday - but a staggered move means not all businesses will immediately be back up and running come Thursday.

The country had three new cases of Covid-19 today.

