With many in Hawke's Bay getting ready to return to some sort of normal life under level 2 local experts are expecting a hesitant return for many.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand will move to alert level 2 on Thursday.

On Thursday, retail, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinema and other public spaces can reopen, but under social distancing rules.

Friends and family can also be reunited from Thursday with travel across the country also reinstated but gatherings limited to no more than 10 people.

"This is a transition out of our bubbles," Ardern said.

From Monday, May 18 all schools and ECE centres will open.

However, bars will have to wait 10 days - until Thursday, May 21 - before being able to open.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton was pleased with the announcement but said some businesses might be a little hesitant to operate under alert Level 2.

"The impact of Covid-19 remains for events and conferences, and other businesses, such as bars, will have to consider new ways of operating," he said.

"This isn't a return to normal and we have to play it safe, adapt and do what we can to ensure we don't have to move back to a higher alert level where our industry would be closed down once again."

With Hawke's Bay Tourism already making big strides in exposing the region to the domestic market the best thing to do first in the start of level 2 is to get the locals on board first.

"We encourage our local audiences to make the most of this time and truly experience what our incredible region has to offer," he said.

"We know Hawke's Bay people are passionate about their home region, and what we encourage them to do now, is experience it differently, as a domestic or international visitor might."

Business Hawke's Bay CEO Carolyn Neville says "We encourage business owners to innovate.''

Business Hawke's Bay CEO Carolyn Neville said that level 2 will bring a new normal but she encouraged Hawke's Bay people to "go local".

"We encourage business owners to innovate, to look after their own and their team's wellbeing and to take advantage of the many support programmes, mentoring and tools that are available."

Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce CEO Karla Lee said, "we must all remember to support our HB businesses and help them wherever possible by choosing to 'Buy in the Bay' first and foremost."

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker said that for the CHB region as a rural community, with growing and producing food at the centre of its economy, its role in the recovery of the whole country is going to be incredibly important.

"The pressure we are under with drought is going to make this a challenge for a period of time, but if there is one thing that I am sure of it is the strength of our community to get through this."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Napier mayor Kirsten Wise both support the announcement of a move to level 2 and confirmed many council facilities will be reopening, with playgrounds and smaller facilities first and then museums, libraries and bigger facilities shortly after.