A body of a man is found two days after he went missing.

But his family in South Korea will not get to come to say goodbye because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Police have identified a body found in Auckland area of Arch Hill area last Thursday as 26-year-old Juyeong Kim.

A police spokesman said Kim was reported missing on the night of May 5 and his body was found on May 7.

"He has since been formally identified and his death will be referred to the Coroner," the spokesman said.

Kim has no family in New Zealand, and a friend who is in touch with his family said it has been tough for them as the Covid-19 restrictions meant they cannot travel here.

They however said they would not want to comment as the death was now before the Coroner.

Also known as John and Doublep, Kim has been described by friends as a devout Christian.

"Juyeong was a vibrant soul and brought smiles to everyone around him," said a friend Prony Rodngam.

"He will be missed greatly by all of us."

Rodngam said friends are contributing money for his funeral, and plans will be finalised after his body is released by the Coroner.

Kim was last seen near Silo Park at Wynyard Quarter in the afternoon of the day he went missing.

"John loves the beach, and would frequently go to North Shore beaches like Takapuna, Mairangi Bay and Murrays Bay where he would study the bible," a friend said.

Church and friends were central to his life, but the lockdown meant he was neither able to attend church meetings or meet up with friends.

Funeral restrictions will be relaxed when the nation goes down to alert level 2, and families will get a proper chance to say goodbye to their relatives and loved ones.

However this will make no difference to foreigners because of the current border restrictions.

All foreign nationals are temporarily barred from entering New Zealand as a precautionary measure to protect against the spread of Covid-19.

