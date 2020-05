A teenager was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition after crashing into a power pole this morning.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew were sent to the Hot Water Beach area just after 4am.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash near Hot Water Beach this morning. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The sole driver of a vehicle had crashed into a power pole.

A boy in his teens was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

