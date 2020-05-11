The latest Covid-19 case numbers are set to be revealed as Cabinet meets to decide when the country should move to alert level 2.

The Ministry of Health will send the figures in a statement to media about 1pm.

Director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield will join the 4pm press conference with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she announces Cabinet's decision on alert level 2.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: China 'urged' World Health Organisation to 'delay a global warning' about outbreak

• Covid 19 coronavirus: All the mistakes the United States has made in its response

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Researchers find New York was the 'gateway' for US infections

• Covid 19 coronavirus: The gagging order from Jacinda Ardern's office - cynical, arrogant and unnecessary

Advertisement

The numbers of new Covid-19 cases released today will be one of the last pieces of data that Cabinet will consider in deciding when to move to level 2, as well as advice from the Health Ministry and other agencies.

The extended Cabinet meeting began at 10.30am.

If a shift to level 2 is approved, one of the country's top epidemiology experts says the Government should consider making masks on public transport compulsory.

"This would give us another line of defence," Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said.

Baker supported a phased approach to level 2.

"Thinking logically, you might begin with the most controlled environments, like workplaces and schools, where risk can be minimised."

Then, once officials are sure level 2 was showing signs of success, the Government could loosen restrictions on places like bars and nightclubs, he said.

He told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today that complacency and rule-breaking were common right now.

Advertisement

But people need to get back to work and get the economy moving. He just wants to make sure the public is properly on board with the requirements of level 2 - levels 3 and 4 had easier rules to follow

"It needs to be pretty clear to everyone what's involved."

Ardern has previously said New Zealand would only move to level 2 when it was safe and indicated it could be phased in.

"We think of ourselves as halfway down Everest. I think it is clear that no one wants to hike back up that peak," she said last week.

And Bloomfield has always said his advice would be based on a sustained period of low new cases, low to no community transmission and an ironclad understanding of where each case came from.

New Zealand has had a week of consistently low new cases of Covid-19.

There were just 11 new cases in the past seven days. For two days there were no new cases.

Yesterday, there were just two new cases and no further Covid-19 related deaths. The Ministry of Health also revealed that 92 per cent of all coronavirus cases have now recovered.