The country's transition to alert level 2 could make Auckland's water crisis even worse.

Some dams are now 29 per cent full and overall dam levels are at just 45 per cent, following the worst summer drought in the city's history.

Outdoor hoses and water blasters will be banned from this Saturday.

But in an interview with NZME last week, Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said the change of alert level could create another spike in demand.

"As we go from level 3 to level 2, demand will go up as businesses get ready - those that haven't already got ready.

"I'd like to think that would be just a blip and then I'm hoping it will go down again."

Jaduram acknowledged that the city was living in unprecedented times - grappling with a historic water crisis in the midst of a historic pandemic.

"We're dealing with a lot of unknowns here. We don't know what will happen with demand, as we move levels," he said.

"We also don't know how much rain we're going to get."

MetService is forecasting a mostly fine week in Auckland, aside from some isolated showers north of the city today.