An kayak has been abandoned in water off the coast of Auckland but it's believed that nobody is missing.

A police spokesperson said they were notified just after 3.30pm today of a kayak that appeared to have overturned with one person in it near Lawsons Way, Weymouth.

The police eagle helicopter is currently searching the area between Weymouth and Shark Island.

However, Carolyn Caukwell of Northern region Coastguard said after investigating, they discovered the kayak had been anchored about 200m offshore.

They didn't believe anyone was missing but a search of the area, currently near low tide, was being carried out.

The kayak was also being towed back to shore.

"Our vessel from Papakura Coastguard is currently under way and just making investigations but we are confident that there is nobody outstanding."

Caukwell said the incident was a timely reminder for anyone who owns anything that floats on water to put their name on it, so that it could be returned.

"They've checked the kayak and regretfully there's no name, no identification on it and this is something that we run into a lot and if ever there was a message it would be to put some sort of identification on to their floatable water equipment including a name or phone number.

"Just some way to identify it because it does leave the emergency services trying to decide, are they looking for somebody outstanding or is it something that's floated away off a beach.

"If you got something that floats in the ocean can you put your name on it because it would make all our lives a lot easier."