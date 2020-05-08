A man with a long history of photographing women in vulnerable states without their knowledge has admitted sexually attacking a stranger on a Palmerston North walkway.

William Billy Hika appeared by audio visual link in the Palmerston North District Court, where Judge Jonathan Krebs detailed his offending.

He said Hika was cycling in Highbury in late November when he came across the victim on the Mangaone Stream walkway.

"You surprised her by approaching her from behind," Judge Krebs said.

"You told her you loved her. This was despite the fact you had never met her before.

"You tried to kiss her. You ended up biting her on the lip."

Hika fought with the victim and they fell down a bank, after which he sexually violated her.

The attack followed months of other offending, with Hika taking photos of multiple women without their knowledge.

In one case, he went down the driveway of a private residence and took photos of two women through the kitchen window, then photographed one of the women through a toilet window.

He later took another photo of one of the women while she was out in public.

He also went to a motel and photographed another woman getting undressed in a bathroom.

Judge Krebs said Hika had a history of photographing women and had previously been in prison.

He was at a high risk of reoffending, "especially against adult women".

"Complex" treatment was needed, but Hika was "unwilling" to accept he needed any.

"Protection of the community is paramount."

He declined to sentence Hika today, saying the matter should be sent to a higher court.

Judge Krebs remanded Hika in custody to appear in the High Court at Palmerston North in August for sentencing.

He said a sentence of preventive detention might be available to the judge at that time.